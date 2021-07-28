Mumbai: Two cars on the Sion-Panvel highway in Mumbai crashed into each other and rammed into several more cars on Wednesday morning, leading to a massive traffic jam on the busy route. A huge row of vehicles got stuck on the LP bridge between Belapur and Nerul due to the road accident. A total of seven cars were involved in the accident, the police said.Also Read - International Flights: Air India Announces Flight Services to Doha Till Oct 2021 | Check Full Schedule, Ticket Fare

“The condition of the road is not so good in that area and that might have caused the accident. No one suffered injuries in the pile-up,” said Nerul traffic division police inspector Jagdish Shelkar, as quoted by Hindustan Times. Also Read - Delhi Police Arrests Mumbai Firm's Managing Director in Rs 100 Crore Cheating Case

“The pile-up temporarily blocked the Panvel-Mumbai lane and that caused a traffic jam for nearly an hour. Our officials removed the vehicles from the road. Things were back to normal after 11 AM,” he added. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: D-Mart in Malad Sealed by BMC For Violating COVID Guidelines

Locals and commuters have repeatedly complained of potholes on the Sion-Panvel highway in Mumbai.

The Sion-Panvel highway is a crucial commercial route in Mumbai that connects the city with Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Mumbai-Goa highway via Navi Mumbai.