Home

Maharashtra

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project On Schedule, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Gives Update

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project On Schedule, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Gives Update

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has given his update on India's first bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Here's all you need to know.

Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

New Delhi: Progress in India has been moving up rapidly and there has been a lot of progress in the railways sector in the past few years. Apart from the success of Vande Bharat Express Trains in India, a new train has been launched again. Apart from the regular trains, India is also gearing up for the launch of Bullet Trains in the coming years; the first bullet train project of India is between Mumbai and Ahmedabad; the project is on schedule and recently, 100 percent land acquisition in the project has also been completed. Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw has given an update on the progress of the train project, read to know details…

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.