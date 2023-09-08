Home

Mumbai Air Hostess Murder Case: Accused Vikram Atval Hangs Self Inside Police Lock-Up In Andheri

Mumbai Air Hostess Murder Case: Accused Vikram Atval Hangs Self Inside Police Lock-Up In Andheri

Mumbai Air Hostess Murder Case: Accused Vikram Atval Hangs Self Inside Police Lock-Up In Andheri

Mumbai Air Hostess Murder Case: Accused Vikram Atval Hangs Self Inside Police Lock-Up In Andheri

Mumbai: The 40-year-old accused housekeeping staffer Vikram Atval, who was in police custody after being accused of killing a 24-year-old air hostess at her Powai flat on Sunday, allegedly died by suicide inside the police lock-up on Friday morning. The deceased, identified as Rupal Ogrey, hailed from Chhattisgarh and came to Mumbai in April for training with Air India.

According to reports, Atval, a housekeeper and inhabitant of Tunga Village in Chandivali, Powai, admitted during the trial that he had meant to rape the woman but was physically overcome by her.

Athwal, who worked as a cleaner in the society, was nabbed and sent to police custody by court till September 8. Athwal is survived by his wife and two daughters.

As per the report, Athwal had entered the deceased’s house on the pretext of cleaning the washroom. He attacked Ogrey with a knife killing her on the spot. Police have claimed that the murder was a premeditated crime as the accused had bought the murder weapon in advance.

During interrogation, Athwal had told police that he dumped the murder weapon and his clothes in bushes near the society and went back to his home. Later, the cops had recovered the blood-stained cloths and the nine-inch knife from the spot following grilling of the accused.

