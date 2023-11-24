Home

Maharashtra

Mumbai Airport Gets Threat Email To Blow Up Terminal 2, Sender Demands USD 1 Million In Bitcoin

Mumbai Airport Gets Threat Email To Blow Up Terminal 2, Sender Demands USD 1 Million In Bitcoin

The sender demanded a payment of one million dollars in the form of Bitcoin within the next 48 hours to avert the bomb blast.

File Photo

Mumbai: A threat mail to blow up Terminal 2 of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) was received on Thursday. The sender of the mail has placed a demand to pay one million dollars in Bitcoin within 48 hours to avert the blast. According to reports, the threat mail was sent to the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) by the email id – quaidacasrol@gmail.com on Thursday.

Trending Now

The sender demanded a payment of one million dollars in the form of Bitcoin within the next 48 hours to avert the bomb blast. “Send me 1 million dollars in bitcoins to avert the blast at Terminal 2 of Mumbai International Airport. If failed, then there will be a blast at the airport within the next 48 hours” the email read.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.