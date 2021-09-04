Mumbai: The Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) was evacuated on Saturday morning for a mock drill, said Mumbai airport authorities.Also Read - SpiceJet Employees Protest At Delhi Airport Over Salary Issues; Airline Says Issue Resolved

The simulated mock drill exercise was conducted as per scheduled security protocols, airport authorities said. The evacuation at T2 was held in collaboration with CSMIA's multiple stakeholders.

Mumbai Police issued a statement urging people to not panic as it is just a mock exercise. “A mock drill is being conducted at Mumbai International Airport. No one needs to panic,” the department said.

After all successful assessments and checks, the drill was completed at 11.48 am and the terminal was continued to be declared safe, airport authorities said.

However, several passengers were caught off guard as the evacuation process began.

Photos shared on social media showed passengers and staff being moved out of the airport. They were then moved via buses to a secure area.

A journalist tweeted about the evacuation saying it was apparently being conducted because of “some sort of threat”. To avoid panic, Mumbai airport immediately cleared the air and replied to his tweet saying the evacuation was only a planned mock drill.

Dear Sir, the activation is a scheduled mock drill only as per our security and safety protocols and measures. — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) September 4, 2021

The journalist shared some photos and videos from the drill.

We are now in a bus heading to what I imagine is some sort of refuge area. Kudos to the teams handling it though. Really quick evac process through gate 45. #mumbaiairport pic.twitter.com/l6t94poSdK — Cyrus Dhabhar (@CyrusDhabhar) September 4, 2021

All’s well that ends well. We are on the way back to the terminal. Hopefully @airvistara has waited for me! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/GJ0rW5Trhx — Cyrus Dhabhar (@CyrusDhabhar) September 4, 2021

A few people complained that the drill was not well planned especially with the current COVID-19 situation and resulted in chaos at the airport.

“Total chaos at T2 Mumbai airport with sudden announcement of mock drill with total evacuation. Stuck & suffocating in a crowded bus on tarmac for last 30 min, along with about 15 other buses. No AC, no information. Complete Covid trap. Irresponsible & dangerous,” a passenger tweeted.

Total chaos at T2 Mumbai airport with sudden announcement of mock drill with total evacuation. Stuck & suffocating in a crowded bus on tarmac for last 30 min, along with about 15 other buses. No AC, no information. Complete Covid trap. Irresponsible & dangerous. @CSMIA_Official pic.twitter.com/CxxW4OaJBG — Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) September 4, 2021

However, airport officials replied to the user’s tweet saying, “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”