Mumbai Airport Runways Shut For 6 Hours Today; Check Timings, Reasons And Other Details Here

Mumbai: Flight operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will remain suspended for six hours today, October 17, for runway maintenance work. According to a statement by the CSMIA, flight operations will be shut from 11 am to 5 pm. The two runways at the Mumbai airport, will undergo “post-monsoon maintenance work”. There will be no flight operations for the duration of work, it added.

“As a part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance plan, both runways – RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on October 17, 2023 from 1100 hours to 1700 hours,” CSMIA said in a statement.

As a part of CSMIA’s comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance plan, both runways – RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on 17th October 2023, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs. We look forward to the cooperation and support from our passengers.#MumbaiAirport pic.twitter.com/FmxJuBktZE — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) September 22, 2023

According to the airport authorities, the primary objective of the scheduled temporary closure is to undertake repair and maintenance activities which are essential to uphold the airport’s infrastructure to the highest standards.

The CSMIA said the yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is a part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life to vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations.

Reportedly, the Mumbai airport handles nearly 900 flights a day.

