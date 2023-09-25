Mumbai Airport to Remain Shut For 6 Hours on This Date: Check Timing, Other Details

Home

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai will remain shut for 6 hours from 11 AM to 5 PM on October 17. The airport in a statement said that it will conduct post-monsoon runway maintenance. Because of the work, the airport said both runways, 09/27 and 14/32, will be temporarily non-operational for all flight operations during this period for comprehensive runway repairs.

The airport said an advance Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) regarding the closure had been issued six months in advance to facilitate post-monsoon preventive maintenance activities.

It also added that the temporary closure will allow for necessary repairs and maintenance to uphold the airport’s infrastructure standards.

“This yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life the vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations,” an airport official told Live Mint.

According to the airport, this is an annual practice which is part of a series of activities aimed at ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety.

