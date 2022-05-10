Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will remain shut for all flight operations for a total of six hours on Tuesday (May 10) to carry out pre-monsoon maintenance and repairs. For this purpose, both runways, RWYs 14/32 and 09/27, shall be closed for all flight operations on May 10 between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Also Read - Mumbai International Airport To Suspend Flight Operations On May 10 From 11 AM to 5 PM. Here’s Why

A NOTAM has already been issued to all airlines and normal operations would resume that day after the maintenance works on the two runways are completed at 5 p.m. The CSMIA has advised all passengers to check the May 10 flight schedules with their respective airlines to avoid any inconveniences.

"All operations will resume as usual post 5 pm on May 10," the CSMIA spokesperson said.

Mumbai reported the highest passenger traffic growth of 97 percent year-on-year in the country as 2 crore domestic and international flyers flew to or from the airport between April 2021 and March 2022, showing recent data from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).