Mumbai Airport Remain Temporarily Shut On October 17; Check Details

Both runways at the Mumbai Airport will remain closed for six hours for maintenance works on October 17 and during this period, there will be no flight operations.

Mumbai: Both runways at the Mumbai Airport will be temporarily shut on October 17 for carrying out maintenance works and flight operations will remain suspended during this period, officials said on Friday.

In an official statement, the airport operator said that the two runways at the Mumbai Airport will remain closed for six hours for maintenance works on October 17 and during this period, there will be no flight operations.

The maintenance work of both runways will be undertaken between 11 am and 5 pm, the statement said.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has already been issued to the airlines and other stakeholders six months in advance.

“As a part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s (CSMIA) comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance plan, both runways – RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on October 17 from 1100 hours to 1700 hours,” as per the statement.

This scheduled temporary closure is a part of CSMIA’s annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan, it said.

The Mumbai Airport, which is the second busiest airport in the country after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, has two crossing runways-09/27 (main runway) and 14/32 (secondary runway).

(With PTI inputs)

