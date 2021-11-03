Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday informed that no Covid vaccination will take place in Mumbai between November 4 and 7 owing to Diwali festivities. The vaccination will begin again on November 8. “All BMC and Government vaccination centers will remain closed from November 4 to November 7,” the BMC said in a tweet.Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign Expands to Elementary-Age Children

Dear Mumbaikars, All BMC and Government vaccination centers will remain closed from November 4 to November 7. The vaccination process will begin again on November 8, 2021. Watch this space for regular updates on vaccination. #MyBMCVaccinationUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) November 3, 2021

With these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 7,56,214, while the death toll increased to 16,251, the official said. The city has logged less than 300 COVID-19 cases after a gap of four days.

The financial capital has reported the lowest number of COVID-19 cases since August 23 this year, when it had registered 226 infections besides four fatalities. The official said the city is left with 3,689 active COVID-19 cases after 420 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 7,33,738. He said 32,221 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing their cumulative number to 1,14,85,352.

Presently, Mumbai has 33 sealed buildings (where a certain number of residents have tested positive for coronavirus), but the ity is free of containment zones in slums and ‘chawls’ (old row tenements) since mid-August, the official said.

According to the official, Mumbai’s coronavirus recovery rate is 97 per cent. The city’s case doubling rate is 1,595 days, while the average growth rate of infections stood at 0.04 per cent between October 25 and October 31, he said. This year, Mumbai reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths at 90 were registered on May 1.