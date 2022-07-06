Mumbai: Amid heavy rains in Mumbai, a biker was crushed to death by a bus after his motorcycle hit a pothole in Thane. The incident took place on Tuesday near Ghodbunder Road, Kajupada area. Reports claimed that the 37-year-old man lost his balance after hitting a pothole.Also Read - Video: Water Level At Thane's Talao Pali Lake Rises As Heavy Rainfall Lashes Maharashtra

He suffered a head injury in the mishap and later succumbed to his wounds. He was crushed to death by a bus which was coming from behind. Police said that a case has been registered against the driver of the bus and further investigation is underway.

For the unversed, torrential rains pounded the country's commercial capital Mumbai, coastal Konkan and other parts of Maharashtra since last night, inundating many towns, and villages in different areas, hitting road and rail traffic, and forcing evacuation of around 3,500 people to safer areas.

Personally monitoring the situation, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has put all districts on high alert, visited the Disaster Management Centre and directed officials to make all arrangements including shifting of people living in vulnerable areas as the incessant rains continued.