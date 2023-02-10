Home

At ₹240 Crore, Mumbai Man Buys India’s Costliest Apartment In Worli. Deets Inside

A penthouse in Mumbai's Worli luxury tower was reportedly sold for whopping Rs 240 crore to an industrialist.

Mumbai: The penthouse, spread over 30,000 square feet, may be the costliest apartment sold in India till now. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A penthouse in Worli luxury tower was reportedly sold for whopping Rs 240 crore to an industrialist in probably one of the biggest deals made in real estate in India. B K Goenka, the chairman of Welspun Group, has bought the penthouse which may be the costliest apartment sold in India till now, according to a report by Times of India.

“This is the costliest apartment sold to date in India. We anticipate more deals in the ultra-luxury segment in the next two months because from April 2023, the capital gains allowed to be invested under Section 54 have been limited to Rs 10 crore. So, any capital gain above Rs 10 crore would be automatically taxed (as applicable),” Pankaj Kapoor, founder and MD of Liases Foras, a real estate rating and research firm, was quoted as saying in the report.

In 2015, Jindal family that runs pharmaceutical firm Jindal Drugs had purchased 10,000 square feet apartment in Lodha Altamount for Rs 160 crore. In 2022, actor Ranveer Singh – who is also married to Deepika Padukone – had bought a quadruplex in Sagar building in Bandra Bandstand for Rs 119 crore.

Inside Rs 240-crore Penthouse In Mumbai – The Costliest Apartment in India

The 30,000 square feet penthouse, a triplex, is part of a luxury project at Annie Besant Road in Worli.

The massive penthouse is located on the 63rd, 64th and 65th floors in the Tower B of the skyscrapper.

The penthouse is 100 times the free 300-square feet allocated to slum family in Mumbai under government’s slum rehabilitation scheme, sources said in the report.

This gorgeous penthouse offers a pleasing view of the sea-side.

