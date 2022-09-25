Mumbai: The residents in Mumbai, who plan to commute by auto rickshaw or taxi on Monday to office or any other purposes, may face trouble in booking the ride. This is because the Mumbai taxi-auto rickshaw and drivers association have called for a strike on September 26 in view of rising fuel pricesAlso Read - Mumbai Local Train Update: Indian Railways to Operate ‘Mega Block’ Today. Check Timings and Other Details

“We (Mumbai Taximen’s Union, Mumbai Taxi Association, and Autorickshaw Unions) have decided to go on a strike from 26th September 2022 against the failure to honor the commitment made by Industrial Minister, Maharashtra State Uday Samant, to revise the taxi and autorickshaw fare,” Mumbai Taximen’s Association in a statement said, according to a report by news agency ANI.

The representatives of the union will be meeting with the Industries Minister Uday Samant in the Mantralay. The association also informed that the decision comes after Minister Sawant failed to deliver his earlier promises in a meeting that was held on September 13.

“It may be recalled that the Hon’ble Industrial Minister had called a meeting of all the taxi and auto Unions on 13.9.2022 in Mantralaya and made an appeal to the Unions to call off the strike. The Union agreed to call off the strike on the basis of the assurance given by the Hon’ble Minister. However the Hon’ble Minister has failed to honour his commitment and hence the Taxi and Rickshaw operators have decided to go on strike from 26th September 2022,” the statement added.