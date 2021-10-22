Mumbai: A 30-year-old man died after he fell from the 19th floor of Avighna park apartment that caught fire on Friday. The blaze was initially Level 3 but has intensified into a Level 4. “Level 4 fire broke out at Avighna park apartment, Curry Road around 12 noon today,” said Mumbai Fire Brigade.Also Read - Two Dead, 125 Rescued After Massive Fire Breaks Out at Packaging Factory in Gujarat's Surat | WATCH
A total of 12 fire tenders and several water tankers have been pressed into services to douse the fire. The deceased has been identified as Arun Tiwari, who was declared brought dead, Dr Parvin Bangar, deputy dean of KEM Hospital said.
Here are the LIVE updates:-
- One person injured in Mumbai high rise building fire succumbs to his injuries. As per the Mumbai Fire Department, the person jumped from the 19th floor of the building
- Traffic on Curry Road Bridge has been hit due to the fire. The police have barricaded the area.
- Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has also arrived at the incident spot.
- The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
- According to the reports, several people are feared trapped in the 60-storey building.
- The fire has been controlled and cooling process is currently underway.