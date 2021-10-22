Mumbai: A 30-year-old man died after he fell from the 19th floor of Avighna park apartment that caught fire on Friday. The blaze was initially Level 3 but has intensified into a Level 4. “Level 4 fire broke out at Avighna park apartment, Curry Road around 12 noon today,” said Mumbai Fire Brigade.Also Read - Two Dead, 125 Rescued After Massive Fire Breaks Out at Packaging Factory in Gujarat's Surat | WATCH

Mumbai | One person dead in fire at Avighna Park apartment building on Curry Road pic.twitter.com/pMdV4tNP7h — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2021

A total of 12 fire tenders and several water tankers have been pressed into services to douse the fire. The deceased has been identified as Arun Tiwari, who was declared brought dead, Dr Parvin Bangar, deputy dean of KEM Hospital said.

