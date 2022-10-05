Mumbai: In a horrific incident, 5 people died as a speeding car rammed into a crash site and collided with three other cars and an ambulance on Mumbai’s Bandra Worli Sea Link in the early hours of today. Reportedly, the fatal accident took place between 3:30 -4:00 am when a car rammed into stationary vehicles that were parked and preparing to take victims of an earlier accident to a hospital.Also Read - Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida Police Issue Traffic Advisory; Entry Restricted in THESE Routes. Deets Here

A CCTV footage emerged that has captured the horrific accident where a car with high speed crashed by the roadside where four other vehicles were parked.

VIDEO OF ACCIDENT ON BANDRA WORLI SEA LINK



It is a developing story more details are awaited.