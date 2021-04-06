Mumbai Lockdown: Mumbai beaches will remain completely closed to the public till April 30 in view of the coronavirus situation in the state, Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Chahal has issued an order, according to The Times of India. The Maharashtra government had earlier imposed a night curfew in the state and said that all public places like parks, beaches will stay shut from 8 pm to 7 am, during the night curfew hours. Beaches in Mumbai were already to be shut on all weekends, as per the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Also Read - Saudi Arabia Makes Coronavirus Vaccine Mandatory For Hajj Pilgrimage As COVID Cases Soar

