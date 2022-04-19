Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Tuesday released a video on its Twitter handle that showed the demo of India’s first fully digital bus. With this, Mumbai will become the first city in the country to get 100% digital buses with a ‘Tap in and Tap out’ facility.Also Read - Maharashtra: Curfew Imposed In This City After Two Groups Clash Over Removal of Religious Flags

For boarding and de-boarding the bus, the passengers can either flash their smartcards in front of a machine fixed at the bus’ rear entrance or use the ‘Chalo’ mobile app. However, the bust fare will automatically be deducted while de-boarding. Also Read - Mumbai Woman Swaps Seat With Uber Driver to Let Him Offer Namaz, Kind Gesture Wins Hearts

The first bus in the city, which will run from CSMT to NCPA, has been tested, and the trials have been completed on Monday. Also Read - Important Alert For WhatsApp or Social Media Users in Maharashtra Amid Loudspeaker Row

BEST to introduce Tap in Tap out facility for Mumbaikars first time in any bus transport in India very soon . Get ready for 100% digital experience using Chalo mobile app and Best chalo smart card pic.twitter.com/GSQAxG2rR7 — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) April 18, 2022

Significantly, the bus will have a facility for smartcards and a mobile app (Chalo). While boarding the bus, the passengers need to flash phone or smartcard in front of the digital machine which is affixed near the entrance, and a green tick allows the passengers to board the bus.

Demo of Entry into a 100% Digital bus. pic.twitter.com/14VIjwPilx — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) April 19, 2022

However, at the time of alighting, they need to tap out and the bus fare will be deducted from app or smartcard.

Notably, these buses will have ‘Digital Bus’ mentioned at the entrance and will be exclusively for passengers travelling without cash.

Speaking to TOI, BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra said 20 such buses will be introduced on office-going routes soon and gradually, more buses will be introduced in island city and suburbs.

As the ticketing service will be done in fully digital way, the passengers need not keep change with them to pay for the ticket.

Giving details, Chandra told Mid-Day that out of 30 lakh passengers, over 12 lakh are availing the digital ticketing service through a mobile app. He also stated that around 2.10 lakh people are using the BEST smartcard.

On Wednesday, the first digital bus service will be flagged off by State Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray near the Gateway of India.