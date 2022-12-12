Mumbai BEST Begins Premium AC E-bus Service from Today; Know Routes, Trip Fare, How to Reserve Seat & More

The E-buses will offer air-conditioned service with USB chargers and luxury seats, live tracking of the bus, and flexible rescheduling and cancelling option, apart from travel subscriptions.

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking on Monday (December 12) launched a premium service with new electric buses called BEST Chalo Bus service between Thane and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The BEST Chalo bus service, is being rolled out with four air-conditioned, zero-emission electric vehicles that promise a convenient and comfortable ride. The launch of this premium bus service makes Mumbai the first city in India to have an all-electric premium city bus service, informed a release issued by the transport authority.

BEST App-based, premium bus service will be introduced from 12th December 22 on Thane- BKC route. #bestupdates #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/m6rrXcZ9Oh — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) December 9, 2022

ROUTE, FARE AND TIMINGS OF MUMBAI’S BEST CHALO BUS SERVICE

The service will be operated from Monday to Saturday and as a part of phase 1, and will be run on one all-day route and one express route.

Buses on the express route will ply from Thane to BKC every 30 minutes from 7 am to 8.30 am and from BKC to Thane from 5.30 pm to 7 pm, while all-day route buses will run on the BKC-Bandra station route from 8.50 am to 5.50 pm, and in the reverse direction from 9.25 am to 6.25 pm.

The all-day route fare for Bandra station-BKC will be Rs 50, while the express route bus fare between BKC and Thane will be Rs 205.

HOW TO RESERVE A SEAT IN BEST CHALO BUS

As these buses do not permit standing travel, it has been mandatory for a passenger to reserve a seat prior to their travel.

Seats can be reserved on the bus using the BEST’s “Chalo App” .

The bus will stop only if a passenger is to be picked up, based on a reservation, guaranteeing faster travel with fewer stops.

Passengers can either pay per ride or pay with a long-term plan and reserve seats.

The BEST plans to add 200 more e-buses on busy routes across the city in the coming months. “BEST is confident that the Premium Bus service will help thousands of Mumbaikars shift from self-driven cars and cabs and will help take many cars off the roads,” an official release stated. The BEST has a fleet of around 3,500 buses, including more than 400 e-buses.