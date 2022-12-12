Mumbai BEST Begins Premium AC E-bus Service from Today; Know Routes, Trip Fare, How to Reserve Seat & More

The E-buses will offer air-conditioned service with USB chargers and luxury seats, live tracking of the bus, and flexible rescheduling and cancelling option, apart from travel subscriptions.

Updated: December 12, 2022 9:35 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Mumbai BEST Begins Premium AC E-bus Service from Today; Know Routes, Trip Fare, How to Reserve Seat & More

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking on Monday (December 12) launched a premium service with new electric buses called BEST Chalo Bus service between Thane and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The BEST Chalo bus service, is being rolled out with four air-conditioned, zero-emission electric vehicles that promise a convenient and comfortable ride. The launch of this premium bus service makes Mumbai the first city in India to have an all-electric premium city bus service, informed a release issued by the transport authority.

Also Read:

The E-buses will offer air-conditioned service with USB chargers and luxury seats, live tracking of the bus, and flexible rescheduling and cancelling option, apart from travel subscriptions.

ROUTE, FARE AND TIMINGS OF MUMBAI’S BEST CHALO BUS SERVICE

  • The service will be operated from Monday to Saturday and as a part of phase 1, and will be run on one all-day route and one express route.
  • Buses on the express route will ply from Thane to BKC every 30 minutes from 7 am to 8.30 am and from BKC to Thane from 5.30 pm to 7 pm, while all-day route buses will run on the BKC-Bandra station route from 8.50 am to 5.50 pm, and in the reverse direction from 9.25 am to 6.25 pm.
  • The all-day route fare for Bandra station-BKC will be Rs 50, while the express route bus fare between BKC and Thane will be Rs 205.

HOW TO RESERVE A SEAT IN BEST CHALO BUS

As these buses do not permit standing travel, it has been mandatory for a passenger to reserve a seat prior to their travel.

  • Seats can be reserved on the bus using the BEST’s “Chalo App” .
  • The bus will stop only if a passenger is to be picked up, based on a reservation, guaranteeing faster travel with fewer stops.
  • Passengers can either pay per ride or pay with a long-term plan and reserve seats.

The BEST plans to add 200 more e-buses on busy routes across the city in the coming months. “BEST is confident that the Premium Bus service will help thousands of Mumbaikars shift from self-driven cars and cabs and will help take many cars off the roads,” an official release stated. The BEST has a fleet of around 3,500 buses, including more than 400 e-buses.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 12, 2022 8:47 AM IST

Updated Date: December 12, 2022 9:35 AM IST