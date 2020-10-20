Mumbai: In a freak accident, a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus driver suffered a cardiac arrest while he was behind the wheel and the vehicle rammed into a roadside vegetable shop in Chembur on Tuesday morning. Also Read - Navratri 2020: Patients Perform 'Garba' With Health Workers at Mumbai's COVID-19 Center | Watch

The incident took place when the BEST bus on Route No. 381 was being driven from Ghatkopar Depot to Tata Power Centre in Chembur. Around 10.45 am near Basant Park, the driver suffered a cardiac arrest and lost control of the steering. Also Read - Maharashtra Latest News: Monorails Resume Operations in Mumbai With Strict COVID-19 Protocols

“When the bus arrived near the Basant Park signal, the driver, Haridas Patil, suffered a heart attack and lost control of the vehicle… It rammed into the signal there,” said BEST spokesperson. Also Read - Maharashtra Govt Allows Gyms to Reopen With Safety Measures in Place After Dusshera

There were about 10-12 passengers on the bus at the time of the incident. Nobody sustained any injuries in the accident.

Seeing Patil’s precarious condition, he was rushed in a police vehicle to Rajawadi Hospital. His condition was reported to be stable.