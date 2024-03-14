Home

Maharashtra

Mumbai: BEST Launches Premium AC Bus Service On Atal Setu, To Connect World Trade Center & Konkan Bhavan; Routes, Fares

Mumbai: BEST Launches Premium AC Bus Service On Atal Setu, To Connect World Trade Center & Konkan Bhavan; Routes, Fares

A total of 300 buses from five BEST depots are being fitted with air purification systems. Of these, 240 buses have already been fitted with the systems.

Mumbai: BEST's New AC Bus Service On Atal Setu, To Connect WTC & Konkan Bhavan; Routes, Fares

Mumbai: In a major move to enhance urban transportation in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has introduced two pairs of air-conditioned premium bus services on Bus Route No.S-145. These buses will connect the World Trade Center and Konkan Bhavan, CBD Belapur via the newly inaugurated Atal Setu, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link. The premium bus service commenced operations on March 14, providing a significant benefit to travelers commuting between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. This initiative aims to address the persistent demands from passengers for a more reliable and comfortable public transport option following the opening of the Atal Setu.

The premium bus service is scheduled to run from Monday to Saturday, offering commuters a dependable mode of transportation. It will run four buses daily. “As per the release, a total of 300 buses from five BEST depots are being fitted with air purification systems. Of these, 240 buses have already been fitted with the systems.”

AC Bus Service On Atal Setu: Routes

The newly established route, S-145, run between Konkan Bhavan, Belapur, and the World Trade Centre, crossing the Atal Setu. It will stop at Sai Sangam, Targhar, Ulwe node, Aai Tarumata, Kamdhenu Oaklands, MTHL, Eastern Freeway, CSMT, Churchgate station, and end at Cuffe Parade, as reported by Mid-day.com.

Initially, there will be two morning services from Belapur to the World Trade Centre and two evening services in the opposite direction.

AC Bus Service On Atal Setu: Timings

The services are tailored to cater to the morning and evening peak hours. Departing from Konkan Bhavan, CBD Belapur at 7:30 am and 8 am, and from World Trade Center at 5:30 pm and 6 pm, the premium bus service aims to cover the distance between the two business hubs in just 100 minutes. “Keeping up with modern trends, the premium bus service will operate on an app-based platform, allowing commuters to access and book their rides conveniently” said an official.

AC Bus Service On Atal Setu Fares

For using this service, passengers will have to pay a minimum fare of Rs 50 and a maximum of Rs 225, the release said. The minimum fare will be Rs 50 and maximum Rs 225. The morning bus service from Belapur will be at 7.30 and 8 am, and evening from WTC at 5.30 pm and 6 pm.

As per the release, a total of 300 buses from five BEST depots are being fitted with air purification systems. Of these, 240 buses have already been fitted with the systems.

Earlier last month, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (ST) launched its Shivneri bus service between Mumbai and Pune via MTHL, a six-lane sea link, with 16.50 kilometre of the stretch on sea and 5.50 km on land.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.