Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced that Mumbai will face a 10% water cut in the city from November 1 to 10 for urgent repair works in the Thane district. In its order, the civic body said that the pneumatic gate system installed at Pise weir was in urgent need of repairs and the work will be carried out from November 1 to 10.Also Read - Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC Issues COVID Advisory For All Ahead of Festive Season | Full Guidelines Here

“A 10 per cent water cut will be imposed during the 10-day period in Mumbai Metropolitan, Thane and Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation areas,” the BMC said in its order. Also Read - Bumper Diwali Bonus Announced For Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Employees. Deets Here