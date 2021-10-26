Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notification stating that the water supply will be affected on Oct 26, and Oct 27 owing to the repair works at the water pumping station at Bhandup and Pise Panjrapur complexes.Also Read - 24% Mumbai water supply unmetered, more than national average

As per the BMC officials, the maintenance work is being conducted to replace the two 1,200mm diameter sluice valves at the 1910 MLD pumping station of the Bhandup Complex, whereas the Stage 3 pump will be replaced at the Pise Panjrapur Complex. Meanwhile, the BMC officials will also look after the leakages on 1,800 mm diameter water mains. Also Read - Civic hospital in Mumbai waterlogged

Due to the replacement work, a total of 15 per cent water supply will be disrupted in the suburbs and city. The water supply will be cut between 10 am and 10 pm. Meanwhile, the maintenance work will also be carried out to arrest the leakages at Powai beginning from Oct 26, 10 am to 10 am the next morning(Oct 27). A complete shortage of the water supply will be witnessed in the areas which fall under K/ East, S, G/Nort, and H/East wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Also Read - Siblings drown in Mumbai water pipeline burst

The BMC officials have already informed the residents earlier about the matter.

Here is s the list of the areas affected due to the water cut

Chakala

Prakash Wadi

Ramkrishna Mandir Road

JB Nagar

Bagarkha Road

Kanti Nagar in K East ward

Dharavi Main Road

Ganesh Temple Road in G North

Bandra Terminal in H/East Ward

The civic body BMC has appealed to the citizens of the affected area to cooperate in the matter by storing water sufficient for their families for Oct 26(Tuesday) and Oct 27 (Wednesday). “All citizens are hereby requested to store water and co-operate with BMC,” said the civic officials as reported by the news agency PTI.

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Oct 4 issued a notification stating that various parts of Mumbai will face a complete water supply cut in the coming days for three days. According to the civic body, places such as Parel and Naigaon will face water disruption on October 5(10 am) and Oct 6 (10 am). Places such as Kurla, Andheri, Ram Mandir, Ghatkopar, and Goregaon had to face a complete cut in the water supply.