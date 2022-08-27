Mumbai: The body of a 15-year-old girl was found wrapped in a blanket and stuffed in in a travel bag near the Naigaon railway station in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Friday. According to Inspector Rahulkumar Patil of the Waliv police station, they received a call from the Naigaon railway police that a bag with a girl’s body was found in the bushes near the newly constructed East-West bridge at Naigaon railway station at around 3 pm, following which a team rushed to the scene, he said.Also Read - Pune Woman Forced To Bathe In Public Owing To Black Magic Ritual; Case Filed

The girl, identified as Vanshita Kanaiyalal Rathod, had been missing since Thursday afternoon from her Andheri house. She had left for her school on Thursday morning, but did not return home till evening. Her parents reported her missing after searching the locality and failing to locate her. Based on their complaint, the Andheri police had registered a kidnapping case, as the missing person was a minor.

The body bore multiple stab wounds and has been sent for post-mortem to a government hospital in Vasai, the official said.

Police are now trying to trace the accused by first looking into the recordings of the CCTV cameras installed at railway stations right from Andheri to Naigaon stations.

A case under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered, he said.