Home

Maharashtra

8 Museums Across Mumbai Receive Bomb Threat Mail, Security Beefed Up; Case Registered

8 Museums Across Mumbai Receive Bomb Threat Mail, Security Beefed Up; Case Registered

Bomb threat mails were received by at least eight major museums in Mumbai on Friday and therefore security in the Maharashtra capital was beefed up. A case has also been registered at the Colaba Police Station.

Bomb Threat Mail To 8 Museums in Mumbai (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Eight museums in Mumbai have received a bomb threat email on Friday, i.e. January 5, 2024. The museums included the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Colaba and the Nehru Science Centre in Worli. As soon as these threat mails were received, Mumbai Police sprang to action and security at these places was beefed up. According to Mumbai Police, the first threat mail was received by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum and then the other institutions received a similar mail. Read to know all details..

Trending Now

Bomb Threat Email Received By 8 Museums In Mumbai

As mentioned earlier, a bomb threat mail has been received by about eight museums in Mumbai including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Colaba and the Nehru Science Centre in Worli. According to a report by PTI, along with these museums, a threat mail to attack was also received by the Byculla Zoo.

You may like to read

“The email said bombs had been planted at more than eight locations in Mumbai, including the museum, the science centre, and the Byculla Zoo. Separate emails were also sent to these institutions,” an official told ANI.

Security Beefed Up, Case Registered With Police

As soon as the Mumbai Police was intimated about the bomb threat mails at the museums, the security at the supposed targets was beefed up and these locations were thoroughly checked by the police along with the bomb detection and disposal squads; nothing was found by the squads on searching.

However, the museum management has filed a complaint and a case has been registered against unidentified persons at the Colaba Police Station, under sections 505(1)(b), 506 (2) and 182 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Investigation in this matter is underway.

Bomb Threat Call Received To ‘Blow Up’ Indian Museum, Kolkata

In a similar incident, the Kolkata Police received a bomb threat email from the ‘Terrorizer’s 111’ group on Friday, to blow up the famous Indian Museum, as reported by ANI. The bomb squad rushed to the location and initiated a search operation. Authorities temporarily restricted the entry of visitors to the museum for a few hours while the search operation was underway.

In another news, recently, over 10 schools in Bengaluru, Karnataka were shut after a hoax bomb threat call was received. A hoax bomb threat to blow up the Raj Bhawan in Karnataka was also received recently. The most recent bomb threat was to Ayodhya Ram Mandir ahead of the consecration ceremony on January 22. Police arrested some people in connection to the hoax call.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.