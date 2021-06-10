Mumbai: At least 11 people were killed and eight others were injured after a residential structure collapsed in the New Collector compound, Malad West of Mumbai late on Wednesday night. Search and rescue operation for trapped people is underway. The injured persons have been shifted to BDBA hospital. “The search and rescue operation by the fire brigade is still going on. As per updates, 11 people have been reported dead so far,” the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Red Alert Issued for Mumbai Today, 5 NDRF Teams On Alert

As per the BMC, the collapse engulfed a nearby residential structure. It also affected another residential structure in the area that is now in a “dangerous condition”, the municipal corporation said. Residents from affected structures are being evacuated.

Maharashtra: Search and rescue operation continues in New Collector compound, Malad West of Mumbai, where residential structures collapsed last night. 11 people died, 7 injured. Visuals from the spot, this morning. pic.twitter.com/ct7HhErNHF — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2021

#UPDATE | 15 people including women & children have been rescued & are shifted to the hospital. There is a possibility of more people stuck under the debris. Teams are present here to rescue people," says Vishal Thakur, DCP Zone 11, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/MKGPdp3kcA — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh, who has also reached the incident site, said, “Buildings have collapsed due to rain. Rescue operation is underway. Injured people have been shifted to the hospital. Debris of the buildings is being removed to see if more people are stuck under it.”

Siddiqui, a local present at the spot, said that the incident took place around 10 pm. “The incident took place around 10:15 pm. I came out after two persons asked us to leave the building. As I was rushing out, I saw three buildings including a dairy had demolished near our building,” he said.