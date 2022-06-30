Mumbai: At least 60 people have been rescued from the rubbles after the portion of a ground-plus-four-storey building at Kalbadevi in south Mumbai collapsed on Thursday. Several people were evacuated before the arrival of the fire brigade on the spot.Also Read - Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Arrive In Goa, To Depart For Mumbai In Few Hours

Giving details, civic authorities said that at least 60 people were rescued from the structure by local residents. The incident took place around 2 PM in Badamwadi area of Kalbadevi, a densely populated locality in the city. Also Read - Maharashtra Crisis: Mumbai Put Under High Level Security Blanket Ahead of Floor Test Tomorrow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Heavy Police Deployment At Goa Airport Ahead Of Sena Rebels' Landing

After getting information, five fire engines rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation. The fire brigade officials said they have not received any details of anyone being trapped under the debris.