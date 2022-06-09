Mumbai: One person died and 16 others sustained injuries after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Mumbai’s Bandra West shortly after midnight. The G+2 structure building is located at Shashtri Nagar area, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The injured have been shifted to the hospital.Also Read - Three-Storey Building Collapses in Mumbai, 17 Rescued so Far

“The building collapsed around 12.15 am today. One person has died and 16 are hospitalised and are now safe. All of them are labourers from Bihar. Rescue operation is underway. Fire brigade and officers are present at the spot,” said Manjunath Singe, DCP Mumbai Police. Also Read - Mumbai Building Collapse: Case Registered Against Three But no Arrests Yet

“One person has unfortunately passed away in the G+2 house collapse at Shastri Nagar – declared to be DOA. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family. 16 people were admitted with minor injuries. Awaiting reports on others injured Rescue operations still ongoing,” tweeted BMC. Also Read - Mumbai Building Collapse LIVE: Bodies of Two Minors Recovered From Debris

#MyBMCUpdates One person has unfortunately passed away in the G+2 house collapse at Shastri Nagar – declared to be DOA. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family. 16 people admitted with minor injuries. Awaiting reports on others injured

Rescue operations still ongoing. https://t.co/pkg35ar7IO — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 8, 2022

The injured are being treated at the nearby Bhabha hospital, an official said. “A total of 19 people were admitted out of which one was brought dead, 17 injured have been discharged and one is still admitted,” said Dr Purva, AMO, Bandra Bhabha Hospital.

According to the BMC, at least three to four people were initially suspected to be trapped in the debris while the rescue operations were underway.

“A G+2 structure has collapsed at Shastri Nagar, Bandra West. Few people have been shifted to the hospital. 3-4 suspected to be trapped in the debris. Rescue operations are underway. The exact numbers awaited from the hospital,” said an initial tweet by the BMC.

A few persons are believed to be under the rubble, the official said, adding rescue operations are underway.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.