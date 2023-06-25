Home

Maharashtra

2 Trapped As Building Collapses In Mumbai’s Ghatkopar; Rescue Operation Underway | LIVE Updates

2 Trapped As Building Collapses In Mumbai’s Ghatkopar; Rescue Operation Underway | LIVE Updates

Four people have been rescued as the portion of a building collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar East area on Sunday.

The portion of the building collapsed as Mumbai witnessed overnight rains. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Four people have been rescued as the portion of a building collapsed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar East area on Sunday. Two people are trapped inside the building as rescue operations are underway.

“Four people have been safely rescued and two people are still trapped inside, rescue work is underway,” Maharastra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

You may like to read

Mumbai Building Collapse | Top Developments

The portion of the building at the Ghatkopar East area in Mumbai collapsed as the city witnessed heavy rainfall since Saturday.

Rescue operations are underway as two people are trapped inside the building.

Officials said no injuries were reported so far and more details are awaited.

“A portion of a 3-storey building collapsed in Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East). 4 people have been safely rescued and 2 people are still trapped inside. Rescue operation is underway,” Rashmee Lokhande, Chief Officer of Disaster Management Dept of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Mumbai and its suburbs have been receiving heavy rains since Saturday. A portion of the building located in Chittaranjan Nagar of Rajawadi Colony in suburban Ghatkopar collapsed at 9.33 am, the official said.

It is a “level-one” incident, official said. Fire brigade, police, civic personnel and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot after being alerted.

Two persons were rescued. A 30-year-old man out of them refused to go to hospital, the official said. Efforts were on to rescue two more persons trapped in the building, he said.

Personnel from companies supplying electricity and gas in the area and earth-moving machines were summoned to the spot, the official added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.