Mumbai: Train services will remain suspended for a stretch of hours on some lines of the Central Railway of Mumbai division on Sunday, i.e. 28-08-2022, due to maintenance work. The Railway officials have announced that a mega block will be operated on Sunday between 11AM and 5PM. Train traffic will be suspended during these hours. The mega block will be operated on Trans harbour and Harbour lines for carrying out maintenance work.Also Read - International Flights: Vistara Announces Direct Flights Between Mumbai, Abu Dhabi From Oct 1. Check Full Schedule, Ticket Fare

TRAIN SERVICES TO BE SUSPENDED ON SUNDAY

Down line services for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and Up line services for Thane leaving Vashi/Nerul/Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain suspended on the day.

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Wadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm will remain suspended.

Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

SPECIAL SERVICES DURING MEGA BLOCK

However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (platform No.8) during the block period, reported the Indian Express. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main line and Western Railway from 10 am to 6 pm on 28.08.2022 as there will be no suspension of train services on the Main Line. Also Read - Kaafi Filmy! Mumbai Cops Dress As Zomato Delivery Agents And Arrest Chain-Snatchers

“There will be no mega block on Main line on 28.02.2022. These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,” an official told indian Express. Also Read - Mumbai-bound IndiGo Flight Develops Technical Snag at Goa Airport, Passengers Rescued