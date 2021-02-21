Mumbai: Not wearing masks in Mumbai will cost people now, as Mumbai Police will be issuing challans against offenders. The decision to issue a challan for not wearing a mask was announced by Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police in a tweet. “Dear Mumbaikars, @MumbaiPolice is now authorised to issue challans to offenders not wearing a mask too. Every time we fined you for not wearing a helmet or seatbelt it was always to remind you of the value of your life & safety. Same for masks. Please take care. You matter to us,” CP Mumbai Police said in a tweet. Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray Warns of Imposing Strict Lockdown if Covid-19 Situation Worsens In Maharashtra | Key Points

On Saturday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) fined a total of 16,154 people for not wearing face masks at public places in Mumbai. Rs 32,30,800 has been collected by BMC on this single-day drive. Most of the people were fined at places like restaurants, theatres, gyms and clubs.

The BMC on Sunday also filed a complaint at Andheri police station against four international passengers from Dubai for violating the mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine guideline for international travellers.

Earlier Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra saw a sharp increase with over 7,000 people testing positive in a big single-day jump. Maharashtra has already imposed a one-week lockdown in the Amravati district starting at 8 pm tomorrow. Only essential services will be allowed during the lockdown.

Night Curfew in Pune:

Earlier, the Pune administration invoked night curfew given rising coronavirus positive cases. Nagpur, Amravati, Yavatmal, Nashik and Pune have imposed partial restrictions and night lockdown. Pune has shut all schools and colleges till February 28. Hotel and bars in the region will also be allowed to remain open only till 11 pm as a precautionary measure. Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also warned people of another lockdown. “Next 8 days will tell us if to bring a strict lockdown if we don’t follow discipline,” Uddhav said.

The Thackeray administration has been acting on high alert amid rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.