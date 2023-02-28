Home

Maharashtra

Mumbai’s Iconic Churchgate Railway Station To Be Renamed: Who Is CD Deshmukh And How Names Are Changed?

Mumbai’s Iconic Churchgate Railway Station To Be Renamed: Who Is CD Deshmukh And How Names Are Changed?

The 153-year-old Churchgate railway station in Mumbai will soon be named as 'Chintamanrao Deshmukh station' after former union finance minister CD Deshmukh.

Churchgate railway station will be named after CD Deshmukh, first Indian governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai: “History will be kind to me for I intend to write it,” Winston Churchill said this once. The 153-year-old Churchgate railway station in Mumbai will no longer be called so. It will soon be known as ‘Chintamanrao Deshmukh station’. But, history will remember it as the iconic Churchgate railway station. This is the third station in Mumbai to be renamed. Earlier, the name of Victoria Terminus was changed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Elphinstone Road station to Prabhadevi station. Churchgate railway station will be named after CD Deshmukh, first Indian governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Who is CD Deshmukh

CD Deshmukh became the first Indian governor of RBI in 1943 and served till 1949.

The State Bank of India (SBI) and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were set up during Deshmukh’s tenure.

Demonetisation of bank notes of Rs 500 value and higher was seen during Deshmukh’s tenure at RBI.

Deshmukh was conferred knighthood in 1944. He also became a member of the Planning Commission in 1950.

Deshmukh also served as the Union Minister of Finance for six years from 1950.

Deshmukh was the chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) between 1956 and 1961.

Deshmukh had resigned from finance minister’s post after clamour for samyukt Maharashtra grew strong. The central government had then considered designating Mumbai as a union territory as Maharashtra and Gujarat both were staking claim for it.

How railway station’s name is changed

The resolution to change the name of Churchgate railway station was taken at the Shiv Sena’s national executive meeting led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The central government ultimately holds the final call to change the name of any railway station in the country. The proposal to change any railway station’s name has to be sent by the state government to the centre. The Ministry of Home Affairs, which looks into matters of name change, has to give the approval for the same.

You may like to read

“To change the name of the railway station, the state government sends its proposal to the home ministry for approval. The Ministry of Home Affairs also informs the Ministry of Railways about this before approving the change of name. After that, it is also seen whether any other railway station with the proposed new name is present in the country. For this, a No Objection Certificate has to be obtained from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Railways, Department of Posts and Survey of India. Only after that it is agreed to change the name of a station,” a senior railway official was quoted as saying in a report by Free Press Journal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.