Mumbai Coastal Road Project Phase 1 Inauguration Tomorrow; Check Speed Limits, Traffic Guidelines Issued

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project Phase 1 will be inaugurated tomorrow, on March 11, 2024. Ahead of the inauguration, take a look at the speed limits and traffic guideline issued by the Mumbai Police.

New Delhi: Mumbai is an extremely crowded city and the people of this city are always on the go; the Maharashtra capital is often referred to as the ‘city that never sleeps’ but the one thing that bothers every Mumbaikar, is the Mumbai Traffic. To beat the Mumbai traffic woes, the Mumbai Coastal Road Project Phase 1 is going to be inaugurated; the project which was first being inaugurated on March 9, will now be inaugurated on Monday, March 11, 2024. Ahead of the inauguration, read to know the routes opening up for the public, the speed limits as announced by the Mumbai Police and other traffic guidelines issued…

Mumbai Coastal Road Project Inauguration: Speed Limits, Timings

As mentioned earlier, the Mumbai Coastal Road Project Phase 1 will be inaugurated on March 11 and the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued speed limits for the motorists. On a straight road, the speed limit imposed for vehicles is 80 km, it is 60 km for the tunnel and at the turning points and entry/exit points, the speed limit announced for vehicles is 40 km. The vehicular traffic on the Mumbai Coastal Road Project Phase 1 is allowed only on the weekdays, i.e. from Monday to Friday and the timings for the same are 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Mumbai Coastal Road Project: Entry And Exit Points

According to the Mumbai Police, if vehicles are found stopping on the Mumbai Coastal Road Project and people get down, or take photographs/videos of the route, ‘legal action will be taken if such action is found by motorists’. The entry and exit points at the Dharamveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg on the Mumbai Coastal road have also been mentioned in the advisory. The entry points are Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction, Rajani Patel Junction which is also known as Lotus Junction and Amarsons Garden. The exit points are Amarsons Garden and Marine Drive which is the Princess Street Bridge.

The advisory also mentions that in case you’re entering from the Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction, the timings for the same are 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM from Monday to Friday and for all other entry points, the timings are 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM from Monday to Friday.

Mumbai Coastal Road Project: Restricted Entry Of These Vehicles

Apart from the speed limits, rules and regulations and the entry and exit points, the Mumbai Police has also issued a list of vehicles whose entry on the Mumbai Coastal Road Project Phase 1 is restricted. Take a look at the complete list…

Trailers, mixers, tractors, heavy goods vehicles (except BEST, ST Buses and passenger carrying vehicles) and all goods carrier vehicles

All kinds of three-wheeler vehicles

All kinds of two-wheeler vehicles, cycle and disabled people’s motorcycles and scooters – also side cars

Animal draw cards, tangas and handcarts

Pedestrians

All of these traffic guidelines for the Mumbai Coastal Road Project Phase 1 will come into force from March 12, 2024 at 8:00 AM and will remain in place until further orders. The inauguration of the Mumbai Coastal Road will take place on March 11 but the road will open for the public on March 12, 2024.

