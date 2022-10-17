Mumbai: Onset of monsoon and time thereafter is often prone to rise in diseases, From witnessing an uptick in cases of dengue in few states in India, eye infection- conjunctivitis- is another virus spreading rapidly in the financial capital of Mumbai. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation, over the past two weeks, conjunctivitis infection have grown three-fold. Some of the major hospitals in the city are almost witnessing 15-20 cases every day that is much higher than the average footfall. Sounding alarm, BMC has issued a warning for the residents.Also Read - Dengue Alert! Why Is October A Vulnerable Month? What Should We Do

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation statement said 250-300 conjunctivitis patients have been treated in the civic-run Murli Deora Eye Hospital in the last two weeks, according to a report by PTI.

“When the humidity in the air increases during the rainy season, the environment becomes a breeding ground for infectious diseases. Conjunctivitis, along with other ailments, spread during this time,” said Dr. Varsha Rokde, chief health officer of Murli Deora Eye Hospital.

CONJECTIVTOIS SYMPTOMS

Conjunctivitis, also referred to as Pink Eye, is an extremely contagious eye inflammation commonly caused by a bacterial or viral infection or an allergic reaction

Redness in white of the eye

Redness in inner eyelids

Pain in eyes

Watery eyes

Thick yellow discharge near eyelashes mostly after waking from sleep

Itchy or burning eyes

CONJECTIVTIUS PRECAUTIONS

Avoid touching surfacein public

Avoid touching eyes repeatedly

Keep you surrounding clean and keep washing your hads

Avoid rubbing your eyes often

Incase someone feel uncomfortable it Is best to get diagones from doctors and get proper medication.