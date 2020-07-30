Mumbai Containment Zones Today: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday increased the containment zones to 622. Also Read - Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Great Result in Monkeys

Issuing a statement, Additional Municipal Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Commission said that the restrictions in containment zones will not be relaxed until further notification.

He further added that the number of containment zones in Mumbai currently is at 622 and the total number of positive coronavirus cases in these zones has increased to 30,781.

Full list of containment zones in Mumbai:

The BMC also said that the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai has gone up to 1,11,964 with addition of 1,118 new cases on Wednesday. The death toll in the city has also gone up went up to 6,244 with 60 deaths being reported.

The civic body also said the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has improved to 72 days and the average growth rate has dropped down below 1 percent.