Mumbai Cops Arrest Woman, Her Boyfriend After Husband Dies Of ‘Slow Poisoning’

Mumbai: In shocking news, a Santacruz businessman, identified as Kamalkant Shah, became a victim of a deadly plot set up by his own wife and her lover. Mumbai cops were shocked to learn that the death of the man which seemed like a natural death was actually a planned murder. The wife of the deceased, with the help of her lover, plotted to kill the man by ‘slow poisoning’ him. The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the woman and her friend for murdering Kamalkant Shah.

According to the police, the woman, who has been identified as Kavita, had separated from her husband Kamalkant a few years ago, but later moved back to his house in Santacruz, citing their child’s future.

According to police, Kamalkant fell sick on September 3 and was admitted to a hospital. He died 17 days later. Initially, it looked like a natural death and police filed a case of accidental death. Later, suspecting conspiracy, the probe was handed over to the crime branch.

The Crime Branch started the investigation and took all the medical reports including the statements of the family members including the wife, as well as collected information related to Kamalkant’s diet.

The probe revealed the wife and her friend were deliberately mixing arsenic and thallium in the deceased’s food and water to gradually kill him. These metals are already present in blood inside the body, but if it is more than normal, it acts as a poison and this is what happened with Kamalkant.

Due to the slow poison, he was getting in his food and drink, his condition continued to deteriorate. He was admitted to Bombay Hospital on September 3 and was treated till September 19 but could not be saved. Further investigation is underway.