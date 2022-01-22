Mumbai: In a piece of good news, Mumbai on Saturday registered a drop of around 1,500 in daily coronavirus cases as only 3,568 new COVID cases were recorded in the past twenty four hours, the civic body said. The city also recorded 10 pandemic-related deaths, said a release by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).Also Read - Fire At Mumbai High-Rise: Rescue Operation Underway, PM Modi Announces Compensation | Key Points

The COVID-19 caseload of the country's financial capital rose to 10,32,283, while the death toll reached 16,522. This was the third day in a row when daily COVID-19 cases declined in Mumbai. As many as 2,998 out of 3,568 new patients — 84 per cent — were asymptomatic, the BMC said.

Further, only 485 patients were hospitalised and 76 of them were put on oxygen support. As many as 4,293 of the total 37,746 hospital beds are currently occupied in the city.

Mumbai Coronavirus Update: 5 more points to know

With 231 patients discharged during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 9,95,569. Mumbai’s coronavirus recovery rate is now 96 per cent, while the caseload doubling period has improved to 105 days from 72 days on Friday, the BMC said. As many as 49,895 coronavirus tests were conducted during the day. The total number of samples tested till date rose to 1,49,31,225. Mumbai has 17,497 active COVID-19 patients at present. Overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai for the period between January 15 to 21 was 0.64 per cent. As many as 32 buildings in the city are currently sealed as containment zones. The BMC seals a building when high number of infections are reported on the premises.

