Mumbai: Here comes a breath of relief for the citizens of Mumbai and neighbouring areas. The city on Monday recorded 356 new COVID-19 cases – the lowest daily rise after December 21, 2021 – and five fatalities, the civic body said. The tally of infections now stands at 10,50,194 and the COVID-19 death toll at 16,654, as per a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

On December 21 last year, when the third wave of the pandemic began according to a senior official, Mumbai had reported 321 cases and one fatality due to the infection. The cases registered on Monday in Mumbai are 180 less than the previous day. The case positivity rate of Mumbai has come down to 1.19 per cent.

Meanwhile, the country reported 83,876 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate dropped marginally to 7.25%. This is the first time since January 6 that India's daily COVID tally did not cross the 1-lakh mark.

(With inputs from agency)