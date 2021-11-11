Mumbai Coronavirus Latest News: Soon after the festive season is over, Mumbai recorded over 347 new coronavirus infections and three fatalities. The fresh cases took the caseload in the financial capital of the country to 7,58,536 and the death toll to 16,285.Also Read - No Vaccine, No Entry: Gujarat Restricts Unvaccinated People From Using Public Facilities From Nov 12 | Deets Here

As the fresh cases have been on a steady rise after a gap of three days, Mumbai on Wednesday logged more than 300 new cases and had reported 279 COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday. Also Read - New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Calls For Strong, Equitable, Sustainable Post-Pandemic Recovery

In the wake of these developments, a total of 15 sealed buildings in the city have been sealed as five or more COVID-19 patients are found on the premises. The average recovery rate of the city is 97 per cent at the moment. Also Read - China Lockdown: Beijing Seals Mall, Housing Compounds as 6 New Cases Reported in Chaoyang, Haidian

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 1,094 coronavirus positive cases and 17 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections to 66,20,423 and the death toll to 1,40,447.

A total of 1,976 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,63,932, leaving the state with 12,410 active cases, the health department said.

Mumbai district reported the highest 339 new infections in the state, followed by the Pune district with 111 cases. Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region saw the highest 582 cases during the day, followed by 295 cases reported from the Pune region.

The Nashik region reported 130 cases, Kolhapur 29, Aurangabad 20, Latur 12. Akola recorded nine cases and Nagpur 17, a health department official said.

Mumbai, Nashik, and Latur regions reported four fatalities each among all the eight regions. The Kolhapur region didn’t report any fresh fatality due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.