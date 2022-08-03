Mumbai Coronavirus Latest Update: Nearly after a month-long gap, Mumbai again on Wednesday reported 434 new coronavirus cases, up from 329 a day ago and the highest daily count since July 9. Due to the infection, one more patient died in the city, the BMC said on Wednesday.Also Read - Thanks to Social Media, Mumbai Woman Finds Her Missing Mother After 20 Years in Pakistan

With the new infections, the overall tally of COVID cases went up to 11,25,740, while the death toll increased to 19,652, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

Moreover, Mumbai also registered the highest number of cases since July 9 when the daily tally stood at 499. Mumbai had on July 12 recorded as many as 420 new cases.

On Tuesday, the city had logged 329 COVID-19 cases, but no fresh death. The new cases were detected after 10,725 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 1,78,52,794.

A day before, 5,785 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city. Mumbai’s tally of recuperated patients rose to 11,03,982 after 282 more people recovered from the respiratory disease, leaving the city with 2,106 active cases. The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98.1 per cent.

The growth rate of COVID-19 stood at 0.025 per cent between July 27 and August 2, while the case doubling rate was 2,830 days.

Earlier in the day, over 17,135 new coronavirus infections reported in the country with the total tally going up to 4,40,67,144. However, the active cases have declined to 1,37,057, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. The COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 5,26,477 with 47 new fatalities.