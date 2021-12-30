Mumbai Coronavirus Latest News Today: Mumbai on Thursday witnessed a massive surge in fresh coronavirus cases with 3,671 infections which is 46% higher compared to yesterday. As per latest updates, 371 recoveries were recorded today, taking active cases to 11,360. Out of the total cases in the city, Dharavi has recorded 20 cases, the highest since May 18Also Read - Is Maharashtra Planning to Impose More Curbs? CM Thackeray to Hold Meeting With Covid Task Force Shortly

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 2,510 COVID-19 cases, a big jump compared to 283 cases on December 20. Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 85 Fresh Omicron Cases; BMC Makes RT-PCR Tests Must For UAE Returnees | Top Developments

It must be noted that Mumbai has seen a five-fold increase over the last week in Covid cases – the city logged 683 infections last Friday. Also Read - Nagpur District Imposes Fresh Curbs; Bans Gathering, Parties On New Year Eve | Check Guidelines

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met the state’s Covid task force and held key discussions over the Omicron situation.

In the meantime, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said the new wave of the coronavirus pandemic could be worse than the earlier two waves. “The new wave could be more terrible, therefore Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was issuing alerts to the states,” Pednekar said.

Urging the people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behavior, Pednekar said she herself would be avoiding weddings and other gatherings till the Omicron crisis recedes.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded a spurt in new COVID-19 cases at 3,900, including 85 of Omicron, with the daily count rising by 1,728 from a day before, the state health department said.

With the addition of 3,900 cases, which were detected after 1,23,248 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the statewide infection count shot up to 66,65,386, the health department said.

“On Wednesday, 85 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in the state. Of these, 47 patients have been reported by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) – (where samples were sent for genome sequencing) and 38 by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER),” the health bulletin said.