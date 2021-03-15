Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is making “no compromise” stern actions against anyone who flouts coronavirus guidelines in Mumbai on Monday. Recently, an FIR was filed against a popular Bollywood actor for non-compliance with the COVID-19 norms despite being tested positive. Resurging as a hotspot with more than 60 per cent of India’s total coronavirus cases, Maharashtra government has imposed strict restrictions to curb the viral disease. Also Read - India Reports 26,291 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Single-Day Spike This Year

“No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus,” the BMC tweeted with a copy of the FIR filed against the Bollywood celebrity. Also Read - Huge Crowd at Dadar Market Amid Surge in Coronavirus Cases, Social Distancing Goes For Toss

Although the name of the person booked was blurred on the FIR copy, a report by News18 said that it is likely to be actor Gauhar Khan. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for coronavirus.

Maharashtra recorded 16,620 fresh cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Mumbai alone reported 1,963 cases and 11 deaths on Sunday.

Meanwhile, India’s total COVID-19 active caseload has reached 2.10 lakh, Maharashtra’s overall tally stands at 23,14,413. The Union Health Ministry said that Maharashtra, Kerala, and Punjab account for 76.93 per cent of India’s total active cases.