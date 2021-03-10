Mumbai: Private vaccination centres in Mumbai of the coronavirus vaccine are allowed to operate 24×7, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said today. As a result, individuals of the 45-plus age group, who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine can get the jab at any time of the day. Also Read - 57 Students at a Vedic School in Andhra Pradesh Test COVID Positive, Quarantined

“Private centers for COVID-19 vaccination in BMC limits are allowed to operate 24×7. The Centre has approved BMC’s proposal in this regard. BMC has requested the Centre to make necessary changes to its vaccination registration website to facilitate this,” the BMC said. Also Read - No Lockdown But Clampdown: Amid Rising Cases, BMC Tightens COVID Curbs; Violators to be Booked

The BMC noted that with the current vaccination timing of 8-12 hour shift, nearly 35,000-40,000 people are getting vaccinated on a daily basis. “After Centre’s approval for 24×7 vaccination at private centers, BMC aims for around 1 lakh vaccination every day. With current timing of 8-12 hour shifts for vaccination around,” they said. Also Read - Vaccine Passport: What is it? Why is it Needed For International Travel Now? All You Need to Know

The BMC also pointed out that over the past two months, 90 per cent new cases in Mumbai have been in housing societies only. Strict action to be taken against violation of coronavirus protocols, the civic body said.

Maharashtra reported 9,927 new COVID-19 cases and saw the maximum daily deaths due to coronavirus at 56. Mumbai alone reported 1,012 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

To fight the COVID surge, the Maharashtra health department has come up with a seven-point action plan, including testing of close contacts, fast contact-tracing, mass testing in hot-spots and audit of deaths.

All district administrations have been directed to act upon these points immediately, as per a letter dated March 3 of the health department’s principal secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas.

The action plan also includes strict adherence to guidelines on social, political, and religious gatherings, and involves civil societies and religious leaders to motivate people to adopt COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.