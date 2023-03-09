Home

Maharashtra

Mumbai Couple Found Dead In Ghatkopar High-Rise Flat Bathroom After Playing Holi

Mumbai Couple Found Dead In Ghatkopar High-Rise Flat Bathroom After Playing Holi

According to reports, Deepak had a business a couple of years ago but currently was jobless. The couple celebrated Holi with their neighbours and family members on Tuesday.

A couple was found dead in mysterious circumstances, in the bathroom of their flat in a Ghatkopar high-rise on Wednesday. Deceased Deepak, 42, and Rina Shah, 39, were found with the shower running.

Mumbai: A couple was found dead in mysterious circumstances, in the bathroom of their flat in a Ghatkopar high-rise on Wednesday. Deceased Deepak, 42, and Rina Shah, 39, were found with the shower running. No external injury marks were found on the bodies, which have been sent to Rajawadi Hospital for a post-mortem. While the police awaits the results, resident of the housing society said the geyser could have caused the deaths.

The Pant Nagar police have reportedly filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case.

You may like to read

According to reports, Deepak had a business a couple of years ago but currently was jobless. The couple celebrated Holi with their neighbours and family members on Tuesday. After the celebration, they went home, the police informed.

The incident came to light when on Wednesday morning, a maid working for the Shahs, who stayed in G wing in flat number 501, arrived for work. She rang the door bell several times, but nobody answered the door.

The maid then called Deepak’s mother who gave the mobile phone number of a relative living nearby. The police said the relative arrived and opened the door with a spare key.

A police official said that the couple, who had no children and lived alone, appeared to have died while having a bath.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.