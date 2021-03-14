Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Sunday sent encounter specialist Sachin Vaze to NIA custody till March 25. A court in Thane had on Saturday dismissed ‘encounter specialist’ Sachin Vaze’s interim bail plea in the Mansukh Hiren death case. In its order dismissing Sachin Vaze’s interim bail plea, the Thane court had said that his

"custodial interrogation is necessary". The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Sachin Vaze on Saturday following more than 11 hours of questioning.

Reacting to Vaze's arrest, Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Sachin Waze's arrest raised questions on govt. Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister were protecting him as if they were his lawyers. I think only one angle has come out but Mansukh Hiren death case isn't solved yet. Probe will reveal who was involved & what was the intention."

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, on the other hand, termed the arrest of the officer as demoralizing for the state police force. "I believe Sachin Vaze is a very honest and capable officer. He has been arrested in connection with gelatin sticks that were found. One suspicious death also occurred. It is Mumbai Police's responsibility to investigate the matter. No central team was needed," he said, reported news agency ANI.

“We respect NIA, but our police could have done it too. Mumbai Police and ATS are well respected, but central agencies repeatedly enter Mumbai and demoralise Mumbai Police,” he said.