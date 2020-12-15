New Delhi: In a significant development, a court in Mumbai on Tuesday sent the chief executive of Republic TV Vikas Khanchandani to jail for 14 days. He was arrested by police in a case relating to manipulation of television ratings. Also Read - Fake TRP Scam Case: Mumbai Police Arrests Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani

After sending him to jail, Mumbai police alleged that Republic TV tried to artificially inflate its audience ratings by paying people to tune in to the channel and Vikas Khanchandani, the network’s CEO, has refused to cooperate with the investigation. Also Read - 'Only Mount Everest Can Get Away With Getting High': Mumbai Police's Quirky Anti-Drugs Tweet Goes Viral

As per updates, Republic TV and its main anchor Arnab Goswami are largely seen as sympathetic to PM Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Also Read - Adorable Kid Who Scolded Barber in Viral Video Becomes Mumbai Police Meme | Watch

Prior to this, a court in November sent Goswami to jail after the police arrested him for allegedly abetting the suicide of an interior decorator who purportedly left a note saying Republic TV had not paid him for design work on its television studio. However, Arnab was later released, and his channel blamed local politicians in Maharashtra for his arrest over the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)