Mumbai: The municipal corporation of Greater Mumbai on Wednesday informed that it would start the vaccination drive again from Friday after struggling with shortages of doses for days. The municipal corporation will receive 50,000 doses of Covishield and 11,200 shots of Covaxin on Wednesday night.

The civic body said the doses would be distributed to various government-run vaccination centres and those under its jurisdiction on Thursday, so as to resume the inoculation drive from Friday onwards.

Earlier the authorities said that the COVID-19 vaccination drive will remain suspended in all but 58 centres in Mumbai on Tuesday due to a shortage of doses. There are 309 civic and state-run vaccination centres in the metropolis and a full-scale drive will begin once fresh stocks come in, he said.

A statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said 65,24,84 people have been administered vaccine doses, including 14,96,498 who have got the second dose as well.

Maharashtra reported a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines doses a few days ago, three weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced universal adult vaccination against the viral infection.