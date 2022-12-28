2 International Passengers Test COVID Positive At Mumbai Airport

However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said there is no need to panic as it was gearing up by creating special wards and replenishing medicine stocks as well as oxygen facilities. In a statement, the civic body said that it was working on 26 different aspects to tackle any emergency.

“These include preparation of oxygen beds, ventilators, medicines, ICU beds, training of nurses and paramedical staff and maintaining a sufficient stock of medicines,” it said.

Furthermore, it added,“There are more than 2,100 beds ready in government and private hospitals where COVID-19 patients can be treated immediately. These include 1,049 ventilator beds and 579 ICU beds. There are 3,245 doctors, 5,784 nurses and nearly 200 ambulances as well.”

In the past two days around 39 international passengers have tested COVID positive.Notably, 200 strains of the Covid virus have been detected in the country so far. In light of the surge in Covid-19 in some countries, hospitals across India conducted a mock drill Covid-19.