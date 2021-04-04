Mumbai: Amid rising coronavirus cases, the number of containment zones in Mumbai rose to 80 and the count of active sealed buildings in the city climbed to 650. As per BMC officials, a majority of the COVID-19 cases are now being detected from the high-rises. Earlier last month, city Mayor Kishori Pednekar had ordered that residential societies with five or more COVID-19 cases will be sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In the last one month, the financial capital saw a 300% rise in sealed floors. If reports are to be believed, a total of 7,500 floors have been sealed in the city. Also Read - Healthcare, Frontline Workers Can no Longer Register For COVID Vaccine Jab. Here's Why

Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai city registered 9,108 new infections, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began. Maharashtra, on the other hand, recorded nearly 50,000 cases —- 49,447 to be specific. This took the state's caseload to 29,53,523 while 277 fatalities pushed the toll to 55,656. The case recovery rate in the state now stands at 84.49 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.88 per cent, it said. Meanwhile, the next two days are said to be crucial in Maharashtra as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned of imposing a statewide lockdown if people did not follow COVID guidelines seriously. "I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current COVID19 situation prevails. People have become complacent", said Thackeray, adding that the situation has turned more drastic than last year.

Later while speaking to reporters, Maharastra minister Nawab Malik said that the state is recording nearly 50,000 cases per day for the past few days. “It is inevitable to take certain strict measures to bring the situation under control. If the figures keep increasing, there may be a shortage of beds. The Chief Minister held a meeting with the officials yesterday. A final decision on additional restrictions will be taken after 2 days”, said Malik.