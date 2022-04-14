New Delhi: Even as the world is worried about a fourth COVID wave, Mumbai recorded the highest coronavirus cases spike in a day since March 17 this year with 73 fresh cases being reported on Wednesday. With this, the overall COVID tally in Mumbai touched 10,58,567, according to the figures released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).Also Read - States That Have Shown Spike in Covid Positivity Rate
With no fresh fatality due to COVID-19, the death toll in Mumbai remained unchanged at 19,560, the civic body’s bulletin said. According to the update, 68 out of 73 COVID patients are asymptomatic and five others are admitted to hospitals. Meanwhile, in the first quantitative sero-survey conducted in March this year, COVID-19 antibodies were found in 3,097 out of the 3,099 health and frontline workers in Mumbai, who were examined, the BMC said.
COVID cases surge in Mumbai – Key Points
- COVID-19 cases have been rising steadily in Mumbai since the start of this week on Monday, when Mumbai had recorded 23 cases, as per the data. A day earlier Mumbai had logged 52 cases and zero fatalities. Mumbai has been registering below 100 cases per day since March 3 this year.
- With the rise in the daily cases, the case positivity rate of Mumbai rose to 0.007 per cent from 0.005 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 9,970 COVID-19 tests were conducted, taking the total number of samples tested so far in Mumbai to 1,67,45,172, the bulletin said.
- With 51 patients discharged after treatment, the number of recoveries in Mumbai rose to 10,38,676 with a recovery rate of 98 per cent, leaving the city with 331 active cases.
- The case doubling rate now stands at 16,538 days, while the overall growth rate of cases between April 6 to April 12 was 0.004 per cent, it said.
- Notably, only 13 of the total 26,151 COVID-19 hospital beds remain occupied as of Wednesday in Mumbai. The metropolis has been free of any sealed buildings and containment zones for a long time.
- A sero survey conducted in Mumbai stated that more antibodies were found in the blood samples of the employees, who have taken the preventive or booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines as compared to the fully vaccinated employees, the civic body said in a release.
- It was the sixth regular sero-survey, but the first quantitative sero-survey that will prove useful for deciding about the future of vaccination, it said.
- The civic body also claimed that it was probably the first of the kind sero survey conducted in the country. Six months later, the second sero-survey of the same people will be conducted to count the antibody levels in their blood samples, it said.
- Of the 3,099 health and frontline workers, 726 employees were nurses and health workers from primary health centers in 24 wards of the BMC, 776 were Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) staffers and 779 were from solid waste management department, among others.
- The civic body claimed that in the blood samples of 99.93 per cent health and frontline employees, the antibodies against the COVID-19 have been found.The sero survey was conducted collecting blood samples of the employees. Before this, four sero-surveys were conducted among the adult citizens of Mumbai, besides a special survey of the children.
- The civic body said that although the COVID-19 infection is fully under control, the sero-survey was conducted to find out the exact status of antibodies in the body of the employees, who worked closely in the management of the pandemic, besides studying what is the impact of vaccination and natural infection on the antibodies.
- The quantitative sero-survey was jointly conducted by the BMC’s BYL Nair hospital and Public health department, according to the release, the formal consent of all the participants was taken for their participation in the survey.
- The average age of the employees participated in the sero-survey was 43 years. Of the total participants, 58.1 per cent were males and 49.9 per cent females.
- Among the participants, 99.35 per cent employees had taken the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 96.9 per cent participants had taken Covishield vaccine and another 3.3 per cent had taken Covaxin, while 36.5 per cent had taken the booster dose. According to the release, 15.9 per cent of the total participants had tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two years.