New Delhi: Even as the world is worried about a fourth COVID wave, Mumbai recorded the highest coronavirus cases spike in a day since March 17 this year with 73 fresh cases being reported on Wednesday. With this, the overall COVID tally in Mumbai touched 10,58,567, according to the figures released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).Also Read - States That Have Shown Spike in Covid Positivity Rate

With no fresh fatality due to COVID-19, the death toll in Mumbai remained unchanged at 19,560, the civic body’s bulletin said. According to the update, 68 out of 73 COVID patients are asymptomatic and five others are admitted to hospitals. Meanwhile, in the first quantitative sero-survey conducted in March this year, COVID-19 antibodies were found in 3,097 out of the 3,099 health and frontline workers in Mumbai, who were examined, the BMC said.

COVID cases surge in Mumbai – Key Points