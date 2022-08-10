New Delhi: Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 79 per cent surge in COVID cases as the city witnessed 852 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, according to an update by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Daily coronavirus cases have been climbing steadily in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, for the last few days.Also Read - Amid Rise In COVID Case, More Transmissible Omicron Sub-Variant Detected In Delhi's LNJP Hospital; Alert Sounded
COVID cases in Mumbai – Top points
- Mumbai registered one fatality due to COVID in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the city to 19,661.
- Out of the 852 new cases, 816 patients who tested positive for coronavirus were asymptomatic while only 36 patients were symptomatic.
- As per the health department’s update, around 96 per cent of the patients were asymptomatic.
- The recovery rate from the disease in Mumbai has been recorded at 97.9 per cent.
- Over the past week, Mumbai has been recording more than 400 COVID cases.